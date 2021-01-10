Most ACL Fest attendees had their required health documents on Friday, fest says

However, some fest-goers are questioning the numbers ACL provided.

AUSTIN, Texas — Most people trying to attend the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival are showing up with the required health documents – at least, according to the festival.

This year, ACL Fest is requiring that all attendees present a printed copy of either a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

On Saturday, ACL Fest said during Day 1 of Weekend 1 on Friday, 86% of attendees showed proof of vaccination and 14% came prepared with their negative COVID-19 test results. Less than 1% of people were turned away for not having their health documents, according to ACL.

Way to go ACL Fest fans!! Yesterday, 14% of you came prepared with your negative COVID-19 tests, 86% of you showed your proof of vaccination, and less than 1% of you were turned away for not having your health documents. Be sure to bring your health docs and a mask today! pic.twitter.com/KH03ZDYaVo — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) October 2, 2021

However, some fest-goers have responded to ACL's tweet questioning those numbers.

A Twitter user named Emily said, "Uhhh no one's documentation was checked when I went in yesterday, where are these statistics coming from?" along with a laughing emoji. She then replied, "I will say that documentation was checked today [Saturday] and needed ID to prove it was my documentation."

Twitter user Marshall White said there is "no chance" that the numbers ACL provided are correct, and Joshua Becker said that he was in line for a long time Friday and didn't see anyone check health documents.

These numbers are totally fabricated. The floodgates were open, and no one was giving any document more than a momentary glance. There is no chance that this is correct. — Marshall White (@mrbricewhite) October 2, 2021

In addition to the documentation requirements, masks are also required this year in areas of Zilker Park where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing, including festival shuttle buses, entrance lines, areas closest to the stages and indoor areas like the on-site merch store. Free masks are available at each entry gate.

Weekend 1 of ACL Fest continues through Sunday, Oct. 3. Weekend 2 will be Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10.

KVUE will be continuously covering both weekends of the festival. For the latest on what you need to know, performance recaps and more, head to KVUE.com/ACL.

