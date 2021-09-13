The school is resuming normal activities.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders have deemed LBJ Early College High School in Central East Austin safe after a reported "active attack incident" Monday afternoon. There were no reports of any shots fired or people hurt.

At around 2:15 p.m. the campus was cleared and emergency crews started to leave. The campus is resuming normal activities.

Austin ISD later said that police swept the building twice. Police are still reportedly investigating the report. The school district said it will share more information on Sept. 14.

The incident started at around 1:30 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said just after 1:30 p.m. that medics, firefighters and Austin police were responding to the reported incident.

"30 minutes into this incident with NO witnessed reports of shots being fired or patients," ATCEMS said while the situation was developing. "This continues to be an active seen (sic) with teams continuing to search & clear the campus."

Austin ISD Police Department Chief Ashley Gonzales said that several police units were responding to a report of a suspicious person and the campus was placed on "secure" as authorities investigated. She said close to 2 p.m. that no shots had been fired on the campus, and officers are confirming that the area is safe.