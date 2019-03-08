An active shooter has been reported near a mall in El Paso, TX according to police.

The El Paso Police Department tweeted Saturday that an active shooter was present near the area of Hawkins and Gateway East in El Paso. Police urged people to stay clear of the area around Cielo Vista Mall.

CBS News and local media report that the shooter may be at the Walmart in the area. There have been reports of injuries, but police have not confirmed whether or not anyone has been shot or injured.

El Paso Police said that there were multiple reports of multiple shooters. A press conference is planned after the area is secured.

The shooting comes just days after two people were shot and killed at a Walmart in Mississippi and three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Calfornia.

ATF agents from Dallas are en route to assist the El Paso Police Department. They urged people to stay away from the area and refrain from posting first responder activity on social media.

On Twitter, Texas Governor Greg Abbott thanked first responders for their work.

Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also tweeted about the incident, calling it "Truly heartbreaking." He urged people to follow directions given by emergency personnel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.