All airports are closed in the country and the pair of athletes will have to miss the Games, officials say.

MIDDLE EAST PUBNICO, NS — Two athletes from Afghanistan are unable to travel to the Tokyo Paralympic Games following unrest in the country, according to multiple reports.

Taekwondo competitor Zakia Khudadadi and track athlete Hossain Rasouli were supposed to board flights to arrive in Japan on Tuesday, the BBC reports. However, thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul’s main airport Monday, forcing the airport to shut down operations.

At 23, Khudadadi was set to make history as the first woman to represent Afghanistan at the Paralympics. Previously, Khudadadi said she was thrilled to attend the Games and represent her country.

"I just want to be there with the other athletes from the world and give my best," Khudadadi said in an interview with the International Paralympic Committee. "It is an opportunity to show my ability and I will be so proud to stand with all of those athletes."

Rasouli, 24, described competing in the Games as "a dream" to the commitee.

The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee's chef de mission Arian Sadiqi told BBC Sport the situation is devastating.

"The whole situation became very chaotic very rapidly, so we had no choice but to opt out from the Games because there were no commercial flights in or out of Afghanistan except the military bases I believe," Sadiqi said.

This is the first time Afghanistan will not be represented at the Paralympics since Sydney Games in 2000, according to NPR.

"We hope the team and officials remain safe and well during this difficult time," the International Paralympic Committee's press office told NPR.

As the U.S. military and others continued evacuation flights, Afghans swarmed over the international airport's tarmac. Some climbed into aircraft parked on the taxiway, while others dangled precariously off a jet bridge.

Videos during the airport turmoil showed a group of Afghans hanging onto the plane just before takeoff and several falling through the air as the airplane rapidly gained altitude over the city.

The Paralympics are set to begin next week, running from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.