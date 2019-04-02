HILO, Hawaii — A lawmaker in Hawaii has proposed legislation to increase the minimum age to buy cigarettes, eventually to 100 years old, effectively banning them for most people.

State Rep. Richard Creagan, a Democrat, introduced a bill that would increase the minimum smoking age to 30 in 2020, to 40 in 2021, to 50 in 2022, to 60 in 2023 and to 100 in 2024, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports.

The state would be the first in the nation to have such a ban.

Creagan's bill does not apply to e-cigarettes or chewing tobacco.

“The state is obliged to protect the public’s health,” Creagan told the newspaper. “We don’t allow people free access to opioids, for instance, or any prescription drugs.

“This is more lethal, more dangerous than any prescription drug, and it is more addicting. In my view, you are taking people who are enslaved from a horrific addiction and freeing people from horrific enslavement. We, as legislators, have a duty to do things to save people’s lives. If we don’t ban cigarettes, we are killing people.”

Creagan, a physician, supports the legalization of medical marijuana because he says it's not as addictive or dangerous to a person's health.

The Tribune-Herald reports the bill is expected to be heard this week in a Hawaii state House committee.

