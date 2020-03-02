MADRID, Spain — A ruptured tire and trouble with one of its engines are forcing a Boeing 767-300 to make an emergency landing in Madrid.

The Associated Press reports the Air Canada flight AC837 was supposed to take 128 people to Toronto. Instead, it's circling the Spanish capital, burning off fuel, before the pilot attempts to land safely at Madrid International Airport.

According to the Washington Post, an F-18 fighter jet was scrambled from a nearby military airport to get a better look at the landing gear, which was damaged during takeoff.

The engine malfunction is also a major concern, but the airline told AP the Boeing 767 “is designed to operate on one engine and our pilots are fully trained for this eventuality.”

AP reports Fire trucks and ambulances are waiting on the runway as a precaution.

