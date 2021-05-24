Aircraft crashes after takeoff from Nevada's Nellis AFB

It's not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

An aircraft operated by a contractor crashed shortly after takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada Monday, the base reported. It's not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. local time. Nellis is located northeast of Las Vegas, just outside the city.

The base did not indicate the type of aircraft involved. It says multiple federal and local responders were on scene and the crash is under investigation.

