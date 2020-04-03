ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To recline, or not to recline? That is the question facing every single passenger crammed into the cabin of an airliner as it soars through the not-so-friendly skies.

A man flying American Eagle from Louisiana to North Carolina last month literally took the battle of uncomfortable angles into his own hands, when he repeatedly poked and prodded a woman’s seat. Apparently, he had asked her to sit up straight while he eats, but she went back to lounging after his last bite.

Video of the sky-high confrontation went viral, and even the CEO of Delta weighed in. He said his airline has been working to restrict how far seats can recline.

“But I think the proper thing to do if you’re going to recline into somebody that you ask if it’s ok first, then you do it,” Ed Bastian told CNBC.

Now, there’s a new example of the raging debate.

“Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat,” Pat Cassidy tweeted.

He’s a show host for Barstool Sports host, so he has an audience. Naturally, he decided to elaborate a little more about his flight from Austin to Los Angeles.

“I guess the genius engineers at Delta didn’t consider that anyone would ever be using their seat back tray to hold a 16inch MacBook Pro while designing sick fake political ads,” Cassidy wrote on Barstoolsports.com

“As soon as the leisurely [expletive] in front of me leaned back my computer screen folded like a taco.”

According to the NZ Herald, Cassidy’s public outrage got Delta’s attention, and he received an apology – but the company did not offer to pay for his trashed tech.

"Thank you for writing us about your experience. I'm sorry your laptop was broken due to another passenger reclining on your seat. It's not fair when one person's behaviour affects another person. Please know that Personal property damaged in-flight as a result of a passenger action is not reimbursable. We regret the inconvenience this has caused you."

