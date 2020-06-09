Airlines ban more than 700 passengers for flouting face mask rules

ATLANTA — Hundreds of U.S. flyers have one less option to travel after skirting the airlines' face mask rules.
Delta Air Lines has the most, according to the Los Angeles Times, with 270 passengers on the company's no-fly list for refusing to wear a face mask. The company made it mandatory in early May for all passengers to wear a covering throughout travel in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
United Airlines banned 150 passengers; Spirit Airlines, with 128; Frontier Airlines, 106; Alaska Airlines, 78; and Hawaiian Airlines, six, according to the Times. Airlines reportedly are not sharing the names of banned passengers, so a person banned on one airline could fly on another.
"The use of face masks remains a top priority for reducing the spread of the virus. That's why masks are required for employees and our customers," Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees Thursday in an internal memo, CBS News reports.
"To date, we've added 270 passengers to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with that requirement on our planes."
Two passengers on an Atlanta-bound flight from Detroit in July who wouldn't put on a face mask forced the pilots to turn the plane around and return back to the gate.
Delta passengers who say they cannot wear a face mask because of a medical exemption are required to complete what the company calls a "Clearance-to-Fly" process at the airport. It involves a private medical consultation by phone.
