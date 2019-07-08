HONOLULU — A U.S. servicewoman is speaking out after she says she was criticized for speaking Spanish while in uniform.

KGMB in Honolulu reports Air Force Airman Xiara Mercado wrote on Facebook that she was speaking on the phone outside a Starbucks near Hickham Air Force Base, where she is stationed, when a woman tapped her on the shoulder.

“You shouldn’t be speaking Spanish," the woman told Mercado. "That’s not what that uniform represents. It’s distasteful.”

“What’s distasteful?” Mercado asked.

“You speaking another language that does not represent America and that uniform, that’s distasteful.”

Mercado said after a moment, she replied, "I'm sorry, ma'am, the only distasteful thing here is that you are clueless to your discrimination, please educate yourself. Have a nice day."

When she walked away, the woman said, "I don't know how you are allowed to wear that uniform."

Mercado said she replied, "I wear it proudly."

She concluded her post, "If you don't see what is wrong with my story you are part of the problem."

The Facebook post has gotten thousands of shares. Mercado told KGMB she has gotten compliments about how she handled the situation.

"A lot of it is good. Some of it is bad," she said.

Xiara Mercado Today something happened to me. As I was waiting for a drink at Starbucks during my lunch time I was on the phone speaking Spanish. Once my name got called I hung up stood up grabbed my drink. As I...

