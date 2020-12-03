MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. — A woman killed in a crash earlier this week in Alabama was driving back from finalizing her own child's funeral arrangements when she died.

According to CBS affiliate WKRG, Clarissa Murphy -- lovingly known as "Sally Girl" -- had lost one of her sons just days before she passed away.

Now, her children are grieving two losses in less than a week.

“You’re going to do some crying and you’re going to do some laughing, but if you can maintain the laugh just a little bit more that you cry. You’re going to be alright,” Davon Lyons, one of Murphy's other children, told WKRG.

Troopers say Murphy was rear-ended on I-65 near Chickasaw, got thrown from her car and died. The family will hold a joint funeral for the mother and son on Friday in Atmore, Alabama.

The 29-year-old man who hit her was not hurt.

