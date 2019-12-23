MOBILE, Ala. — Officers who mistakenly entered a home trying to arrest an Alabama man who was already in jail shot a woman who was inside.

Family members tell news outlets in Mobile that 19-year-old Ann Rylee was wounded during a raid Thursday. She's hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran says officers opened fire because the woman pointed a shotgun at them. But he says it's unclear why officers didn't know that a man they were searching for had been arrested a day earlier.

"This lady had armed herself with a shotgun and the entry team was giving her orders to drop the gun, put the gun down, drop the gun several times over a period of a few seconds it seems like," Cochran told WALA-TV.

She was hit "three or four times," he added.

The man used to live at the house where the shooting happened.

No body camera footage exists because the sheriff's office doesn't have body cameras, WALA reported.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is asked to investigate the case.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter