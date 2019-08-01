Travis Etienne scored three TDs in the first half as Clemson took a 31-16 halftime lead over Alabama in the CFP title game.

The Tigers matched the most points scored in the first half against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban became coach in 2007. Oklahoma also scored 31 in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.

Etienne ran for two scores and also caught a 5-yard TD pass from Trevor Lawrence following Tua Tagovailoa's second interception of the game.

The Tigers opened the scoring with a 44-yard interception return for a TD by A.J. Terrell on Alabama's opening play.

Tagovailoa recovered to throw two TD passes to put the Crimson Tide up 16-14 before the Tigers scored the final 17 points of the half to hand Alabama its biggest deficit of the season.

Clemson turned another interception by Tua Tagovailoa into another touchdown and a 28-16 lead. It was the most points given up by Alabama in the first half since the 2014 Sugar Bowl.

Tagovailoa threw deep into coverage midway through the second quarter only to have Trayvon Mullen come up with the interception. The Tigers then drove 47 yards to score on a 5-yard TD pass from Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne. Etienne earlier ran for two touchdowns.

The Tigers also scored on a pick-six by A.J. Terrell.

Tagovailoa came into the game with only four interceptions all season. He is 12 for 15 for 153 yards and two TDs for Alabama in the first half.

Joseph Bulovas kicked a 25-yard field goal in the opening minute of the second quarter to give Alabama a 16-14 lead over Clemson in the CFP championship game.

Alabama had to settle for the short field goal after Damien Harris was stopped for a 4-yard loss on third-and-goal from the 3. Bulovas came on and made the field goal after missing an extra point earlier in the game.

It was an exhilarating opening quarter, with the teams combining for four touchdowns in the opening 8:27 of the game with a run of big plays that started when Tua Tagovailoa threw a pick-six to A.J. Terrell on Alabama's opening drive.

Tagovailoa bounced back with a pair of TD passes, a 62-yarder to Jerry Jeudy and a 1-yarder to Hale Hentges and drove the Crimson Tide into position for another score in the opening minute of the second quarter. He was 12 for 14 for 153 yards.

Trevor Lawrence wasn't nearly as efficient for Clemson but did throw a 62-yard pass to Tee Higgins that set up Travis Etienne's 17-yard TD run.

Clemson didn't take long to answer Alabama's touchdown thanks to a 62-yard pass of its own.

After Tua Tagovailoa tied the CFP title game for the Crimson Tide with a deep pass to Jerry Jeudy, Trevor Lawrence delivered one of his own on a third down to Tee Higgins.

Travis Etienne scored on a 17-yard run on the next play to give Clemson a 14-7 lead just 4:25 into the game.

The Tigers also scored on a pick-six by A.J. Terrell as the teams combined for three TDs in a span of 2:45.

Tua Tagovailoa didn't take long to make up for his rare early mistake.

Three plays after throwing a pick-six on Alabama's opening drive, Tagovailoa threw a perfectly placed deep ball that hit Jerry Jeudy in stride for a 62-yard touchdown catch that tied the game at 7.

That gave Clemson and Alabama touchdowns in less than three minutes in the CFP title game.

Clemson has scored first in the CFP title game thanks to its defense.

On Alabama's third play from scrimmage, Tua Tagovailoa threw off-target on a pass that A.J. Terrell intercepted and returned 44 yards for the game's opening score.

The Crimson Tide normally are fast starters with TDs on the opening possession 11 times in the first 14 games and outscoring the opposition 210-45 in the opening quarter.

The Tigers had gone three and out on their first possession.

The College Football Playoff title game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson is underway.

The Crimson Tide kicked off to start the game between the undefeated foes vying to become the first school in the AP poll era to finish a season 15-0.

This is the fourth straight year these teams have met in the playoff with Alabama winning the title game at the end of the 2015 season, Clemson winning the championship the following year and the Crimson Tide winning a semifinal matchup at the Sugar Bowl last season.

Most of the seats are filled at Levi's Stadium with Clemson appearing to have more fans in attendance.

The best two teams in college football will be squaring off for the third time in four seasons.

Alabama and Clemson will rendezvous at Levi’s Stadium in the 2019 College Football Playoff final at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Tigers were first to arrive at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Friday at about 4:15. Clemson, South Carolina, is about 2,560 miles from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where the Tigers and Crimson Tide will play Monday night.

Alabama got in about 6:15 p.m . The Tide's Tuscaloosa campus is about 2,280 miles from Santa Clara.

They have previously played title games in Glendale, Arizona, and Tampa, Florida, and last season they played a semifinal in New Orleans.