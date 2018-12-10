The magical kingdom of director Guy Ritchie's "Aladdin" is being revealed.

The live-action film dropped its first teaser trailer Thursday. It came a day after Will Smith, who plays Genie, showed off the film's poster featuring the magical gold lamp.

The teaser set ups the menace Aladdin (Mena Massoud) faces finding the lamp, which grants wishes courtesy of Genie.

A menacing voice refers to the street-wise character as "a diamond in the rough" before showing him about to take hold of the lamp.

Smith has still not been revealed as Genie. The star teased that his magical character was stuck inside the gold lamp when he showed the poster on his Facebook page Wednesday.

"LEMME OUT!! :-)," Smith wrote. "Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE!

"Power Rangers" star Naomi Scott (she played the Pink Ranger in the 2017 film) has the coveted role of Princess Jasmine.

Smith has big shoes to fill playing the part made famous by Robin Williams in 1992's animated classic "Aladdin."

Last September, Smith posted a photo of himself with his cast members on the set. He promised he was "gettin my Genie on."

The live-action version hits theaters May 24, 2019.

