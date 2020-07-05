Alana Padovano has not been seen since 11 p.m. on May 6.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who has not been since since Wednesday night.

Alana Padovano went missing at around 11 p.m. on May 6. She was wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants, the department said.

Padovano is 5-foot-5 and weighs 189 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at 770-307-3122.