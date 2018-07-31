Legendary game show host Alex Trebek may be retiring from “Jeopardy!” soon.

Cue the signature “Jeopardy!” “Think!” song to allow some time for that to sink in.

During an interview with TMZ's Harvey Levin on Fox News Channel's “OBJECTified,” Trebek said there’s a “50/50 [chance] and a little less” that he will return to the popular, long-running game show after his contract expires in 2020.

Trebek shared a couple recommendations on who should take his place.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings — they should consider him,” he told Levin.

Who is Alex Faust? Yes, that's it.

Faust responded to the mention on Twitter: "I guess there are worse ways to randomly see your name show up on TMZ! I’m flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words, and delighted to hear he’s a big @LAKings fan!"

I guess there are worse ways to randomly see your name show up on TMZ! 🤷🏻‍♂️



I’m flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words, and delighted to hear he’s a big @LAKings fan! 👑 — Alex Faust (@alex_faust) July 30, 2018

If producers are looking for a woman to fill his shoes, Trebek dropped another recommendation.

“There is an attorney, Laura Coates,” he said. “She’s African-American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time.”

Coates took to Twitter to share her excitement: "Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying"

Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018

When asked if he can imagine a life without "Jeopardy!," Trebek replied: “Sure.”

However, fans could not say the same.

One social media user tweeted: "COMPREHENSIVE LIST OF POTENTIAL ALEX TREBEK REPLACEMENTS: 1. No one. Just cancel it End of list."

COMPREHENSIVE LIST OF POTENTIAL ALEX TREBEK REPLACEMENTS:

1. No one. Just cancel it

End of list — Mike Pearl (@MikeLeePearl) July 30, 2018

"Just heard Alex Trebek is going to retire from Jeopardy and honestly I knew this day was going to come, but I wasn't prepared," another user tweeted.

Just heard Alex Trebek is going to retire from Jeopardy and honestly I knew this day was going to come, but I wasn’t prepared 😢 — ✨ sabrina ✨ (@sabrinablondeau) July 30, 2018

"Well, I have recently discovered that Alex Trebek, longtime @Jeopardy host may retire by 2020. It's gonna be a sad day when he retires. He's always been favorite game show host. I don't know the future of Pat @patsajak and Vanna @TheVannaWhite though of Wheel of @WheelofFortune," one fan tweeted.

Well, I have recently discovered that Alex Trebek, longtime @Jeopardy host may retire by 2020. It's gonna be a sad day when he retires. He's always been favorite game show host. I don't know the future of Pat @patsajak and Vanna @TheVannaWhite though of Wheel of @WheelofFortune — Jonathan Peter Ashbeck (@JonathanAshbeck) July 30, 2018

