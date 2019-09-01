The state of California is waiting: If an extension to its REAL ID program isn't approved by the federal government by Thursday, all residents will be barred from using their normal ID to fly.

It includes the 2.4 million California residents who already hold a REAL ID -- the rest number in the millions, according to The Mercury News. If the extension lapses, everyone will need a passport or some other federally-accepted ID card to board a plane starting Jan. 22.

The state says it has had no final confirmation from the feds, who are citing the government shutdown, the News reports.

California and the Department of Homeland Security have been in a back-and-forth for months. The federal government says the state hasn't been in compliance with the program, which involves a process of verifying applicants' addresses.

DHS could either issue an extension or find the state in compliance.

Either way, REAL ID will be required to travel after October 2020.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2005 in an effort to standardize states' ID cards after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Many states, including Florida, have been issuing REAL ID cards for years.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.