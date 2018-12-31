A Georgia teen accused of stealing a tip jar from a pizza parlor crashed a car into a retention pond and died while trying to get away from law enforcement, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Our sister-station WXIA reports the vehicle was found underwater and upside-down in Gwinnett County, which is located just northeast of Atlanta.

The driver, 18-year-old Jaylen Purge, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Investigators say a police officer spotted him speeding out of a parking lot, as several people were running after him. They say he allegedly stole the jar moments earlier around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities have launched an investigation.

