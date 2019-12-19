ROCHESTER, Ind. — An Indiana woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for plowing her pickup truck into four children, killing three of them, while they crossed a highway to board a school bus.

Twenty-five-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester learned her punishment Wednesday.

Shepherd was convicted in October of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury.

The October 2018 crash killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

The children's mother lunged toward Shepherd in the courtroom. She was removed in handcuffs and charged with misdemeanor battery.

