Ennis police issue AMBER Alert after 7-month-old stolen from father at gunpoint

Authorities said they believe 20-year-old Faith Reid is suspected of abducting 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy taken from his father at gunpoint in Ennis, Texas, on Thursday morning.

Faith Reid, 20, is suspected of abducting Miguel Ramirez. He was last seen in the 900 block of N Shawnee Street around 10:25 a.m., officials say.

Reid is the child's mother, according to interim Ennis Police Chief David J. Anthony. No court has ruled on custody of the child, but Reid was not involved in the child's life in the last few months, the chief said.

Reid and another man showed up at the home of the child's father Thursday morning. The pair kicked in the door, displayed a firearm, assaulted the father, and took the child, Anthony said.

"That kind of violence shouldn't be around a 7-month-old," Anthony said.

The child's father, Joey Ramirez, gave chase but lost the pair. Police said they don't know where Reid, the unknown man, and Ramirez might be.

Anthony did say that Reid had previous ties in the Fort Worth area.

Ramirez told WFAA that he was using the restroom when someone came into his home and took Miguel.

He said he fought the unknown man outside but gave up after a gun was pointed at him.

"Words can't describe it," Ramirez said. "I don't think she cares about the kid at all and did this because she hates me. I never thought somebody would steal my child from my own home with me there."

"She needs to turn herself in. You can't run forever."

Miguel is described as white with brown hair, blue eyes, and weighing around 25 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Police say Reid is a white woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She weighs around 115 lbs. and stands 5-foot-2.

Authorities believe they are traveling in a white Ford extended cab pickup. Police obtained a photo of what they believe is the truck involved, but they had no other information about the vehicle - including a license plate - available.

Federal authorities are now assisting in the search. Anyone with information should contact the Ennis police at (972) 875-4462.