GRIFFIN, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been declared in Griffin for a missing toddler.

It says 2-year-old Amina Cole was last seen on April 15 and is possibly with 21-year-old Johnetta Leigh Taylor.

Griffin Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a gray 2014 Chevy Cruze with the tag #RSP6855. The rear bumper is missing.

Taylor is around 5’8” tall, weighs 135 pounds and is in a blue jean jacket with red leggings. Her hair has a strip of red in it.

If you have information, call the Griffin Police Department at 678-758-8739.