CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl police say was abducted by her father after a deadly shooting in Steele Creek Monday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported shooting at the Tryon Park at Rivergate apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. When officers got to the home, they found 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers dead from a gunshot wound. Detectives said the suspect, 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner Sr., took his children from the home. Garner was with his son, 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr., according to police. It is unclear what Edward Garner Jr.'s role is in the abduction.

NC DPS

CMPD said that one of Garner's children, Aziyah Sana'a Garner, was found safe and unharmed early Tuesday morning. Garner's other child, 3-year-old Dior Muhammad, has not been found. She was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt. Dior Muhammad is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. Authorities have not released a photo of Dior.

Edward Garner Sr. was last seen driving a 2000 Mercedes-Benz S430 with North Carolina license plate HCV-1629. The Mercedes in question is white and has a sunroof. CMPD says that Garner has warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to CMPD, the initial investigation shows that the shooting was a domestic violence call. Detectives were called to the area to look for any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC: