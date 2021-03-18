Amber Alert issued after mom's car stolen with 1-year-old girl inside

During a 9:15 a.m. press conference, authorities said the child is still missing although the car has been located.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are trying to locate a child that was inside a car when it was stolen Thursday morning.

At around 2 a.m., an Uber Eats driver was making a food delivery along the 1200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain when two suspects stole the car with 1-year-old Royalty Grisby in the backseat.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with purple pants and white and pink socks. Grisby is 2-foot-8 and 36 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle was a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with Georgia tag #RWW4748.

Authorities said they believe the car was taken by two unknown men. They don't believe the men knew the child was in the car.

At this time, they are unsure if this was a targeted attack or a crime of opportunity.

"Our only goal right now is to make sure we bring her home safely to her mother," authorities said.

The mother said she usually works as a delivery driver at night, so the baby can sleep. She said she was in a nicer residential area and never would've imagined that something like this would happen.

"Just bring her home," Grisby's mother said.

If you spot the child, call 911 immediately.