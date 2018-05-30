Sleeping drug Ambien can cause a host of side effects, but it's unlikely racism could be categorized as one, as Roseanne Barr claims.

Tuesday, the comedian wrote in a since-deleted tweet that "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." The "vj" stood for Valerie Jarrett, an Obama White House aide. This led to the cancellation of her hit ABC show Roseanne, and an apology from the comedian, who said at one point she was "Ambien tweeting," in another social media post that has since been removed.

Sanofi, who makes Ambien, tweeted a response Wednesday morning: "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

Why do people take Ambien?

Ambien, also known as Zolpidem, is a sleep medication. People use it to treat insomnia.

What are some problems associated with the drug?

Barr isn't the first to blame the drug for disturbing behavior. Years ago, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's daughter Kerry Kennedy blamed Ambien for a drugged-driving incident. Ambien was also one of the drugs found in Tiger Woods' system after police found him asleep in his car in the middle of a highway.

What are the FDA's recommendations?

The Food and Drug Administration has expressed concern over how Ambien can impair activities (driving including), especially into the morning hours. For that reason, it has recommended the dose be lowered from 10 mg to 5 mg. "Patients with high levels of zolpidem can be impaired even if they feel fully awake," the FDA wrote in fact sheet about the medication.

Side effects of Ambien include:

Nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and/or diarrhea.

Abnormal thinking and changes in behavior: "Some of these changes may be characterized by decreased inhibition, similar to effects produced by alcohol," according to its FDA-approved labeling.

Hallucinations: "Visual and auditory hallucinations have been reported as well as behavioral changes such as bizarre behavior, agitation and depersonalization." Confusion, disorientation and aggression are also listed side effects, the label states.

The label also warns against a possible worsening of depression or suicidal thinking; impaired alertness and motor coordination and impaired vision also have been reported, according to the manufacturer.

Blackouts, where the person drove, had sex or ate while they thought they were asleep, can be associated with the drug, American Addiction Centers reports. The drug has been linked to amnesia in some case reports.

