Flight hits turbulence after taking off from Tampa; 8 people sent to hospital

The Nashville-bound plane was diverted to Birmingham, Alabama.

TAMPA, Fla. — A regional flight from Tampa to Nashville was diverted to Birmingham due to unexpected turbulence.

American Eagle flight 3609, operated by Envoy Air, took off just after 2:30 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday from Tampa International Airport. Along the route, the Embraer E175 ran into bumpy air – leaving eight people aboard injured.

The narrow-body jet was able to safely land in Alabama around 3:17 p.m. Central time.

Two flight attendants and six passengers were taken to an area hospital to be checked out. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

American Airlines said a total of 52 passengers, two flight attendants and two pilots were on the flight.