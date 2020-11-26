New York couple finds Prohibition-era bootlegged booze in walls of their home

The bundles of whiskey bottles dated back to 1923.

AMES, N.Y. — A couple in Ames, New York, recently discovered dozens of bottles of bootleg whiskey hidden in the walls of their home.

The Daily Gazette in Schenectady said Patrick Bakker and Nick Drummond had heard rumors about their home once being owned by a local bootlegger. When working on their home recently, they found caches of whiskey bottles dating back to 1923, the newspaper reported.

The couple said every bottle was wrapped in straw and paper and labeled "Old Smuggler" Gaelic Whiskey of the Stirling Bonding Company. The bottles are also signed with "R.M. Clark" and are dated Oct. 23, 1923 on a black label stating that each one had spirits of "a high degree of purity," The Daily Gazette reported.

The two have been documenting their historic home renovations and their Prohibition-era finds on their Facebook page, Bootlegger Bungalow.

On Wednesday, they said they started cataloging the booze and found that 13 are still full. And, yes, they do intend to have a taste of the nearly century-old booze.

"To everyone asking if we have tried it, we haven’t! But we will!" they wrote.

The couple also said they recently found more bottles this week tucked into the floorboards.

