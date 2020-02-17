AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police need your help locating a missing teen.

Elizabeth 'Haley' Bridge, 18, was last seen February 15, just after midnight.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police say she was wearing a hooded, winter puffy coat that is black on the bottom and black/gray on the top.

A family member tells 2 On Your Side she may also have a dark fleece, a pink Disney fleece and soft gray boots.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.

Amherst Police

