Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee has set an Oct 22 vote on recommending approval of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination.
Republicans are racing to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick and Democrats acknowledging there is little they can do stop them. Her confirmation would lock the conservative majority on the court for years to come.
Thursday’s session is without Barrett after she testified publicly for two days of questioning. It is a procedural formality setting the panel's vote next week.
In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.
What other people are reading right now:
- Feel like you're getting a ton of political campaign texts? It's not just you. Here's how to stop them
- Can we rely on 'herd immunity' to get rid of COVID-19 in Florida?
- Senate Judiciary to consider Barrett ahead of vote next week
- Public health and crisis experts discuss the state of COVID in America
- The tropics are quiet now, but expected to get active for late October
- Trump, Biden to hold competing town halls instead of debating Oct. 15
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter