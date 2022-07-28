Singer Amy Grant reschedules upcoming concerts after bicycling accident

Amy Grant was riding her bike with a friend when she hit a pothole. After a brief hospitalization, the singer is back home recovering from her injuries.

WASHINGTON — Singer Amy Grant has rescheduled a series of August concerts after a bicycling accident on Wednesday.

The singer was riding her bike with a friend when she hit a pothole, her representative confirmed in an email. The "Heart In Motion" artist was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment on her cuts and abrasions.

Grant's representative said the singer was wearing a helmet at the time of her accident. After a brief hospitalization, the singer is back home recovering from her injuries.

On Friday, Grant's representative confirmed the singer's shows in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City and Wilmington were all rescheduled for April and June of 2023.

The bicycling accident comes just days after the singer received one of the highest recognitions in American entertainment. Last week, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Grant will join its class of 2022 Honorees.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other," Grant said in the press release.

She joins George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Tania León and Irish rock band U2.

Grant has sold over 30 million albums and is a six-time Grammy award winner. She is a pioneer in the Christian music scene, shaping the genre in the early 90s. In November 2021, Grant was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.