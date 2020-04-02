DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Amy Klobuchar thanked her supporters in Des Moines, Iowa for helping the campaign "punch above" their weight even as caucus results were delayed.

Klobuchar told a cheering crowd: "We are feeling so good tonight," adding "somehow, some way, I'm going to get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire."

She was referencing the next contest in the primary season, set for a week from Tuesday.

The Iowa Democratic Party says the delay in reporting caucus votes Monday is the result of a "reporting issue" and not because of a "hack or an intrusion."

Much of the blame was placed on a mobile app that organizers say wasn't tested until hours before the caucuses began. The app was the tool caucus locations were told to use to report their results to the state party. Caucus secretaries were relegated to calling in their results, delaying the final results into Tuesday.

