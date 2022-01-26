Streak in 'Jeopardy!?' How Amy Schneider did after marking her 40th win.

The engineering manager fell to second place after failing to produce an answer against her $8,000 bet. Did she recover?

WASHINGTON — She is the most-awarded woman in "Jeopardy!" history and one of only four people to surpass $1 million in regular-season winnings. But after 40 games, engineering manager Amy Schneider's historic winning-streak came to an end Wednesday after she fell to second place and failed to recover against opponent Rhone Thalsma, a librarian from Chicago.

The Ohio-native failed to provide an answer against her $8,000 bet on the show's latest episode. The episode began to air early Wednesday afternoon in certain markets in the Eastern and Central time zones.

Her loss comes just days after she gained the distinction of the person with the second most consecutive wins on the popular TV quiz show, unseating former title-holder Matt Amodio. Only current "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings with, 74-consecutive winnings, surpasses Schneider's streaks.

Although no longer eligible to compete on the show's regular season, her accomplishments have earned her a spot to compete in the show's tournament of champions, which will make her the first openly transgender individual to do so.

"The best part for me has been being on TV as my true self, expressing myself, representing the entire community of trans people and ... just being a smart, confident woman doing something super normal like being on 'Jeopardy!'" Schneider said during an interview on "Good Morning America."

Schneider has so far earned nearly $1.4 million, placing her within the top-15 highest winnings among all American gameshows.