A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a woman last month who was last seen in Auburn, Ala., has been arrested in Florida.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, was booked Friday morning into the Escambia County Jail at 2:32 a.m. on a charge of being an out-of-state fugitive. Yazeed's booking photo shows him with a swollen left eye.

News outlets reported Thursday there had been a warrant for first-degree kidnapping for Yazeed in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. She's the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

RELATED: Suspect identified, warrants issued in disappearance of college student from Auburn

RELATED: Police want to speak with this man about missing college student from Auburn

Auburn police released images of Yazeed inside a convenience store where Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23.

Blanchard was reported missing the next day. Her car was later found abandoned over 50 miles away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

Auburn PD

A reward of about $105,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Captain Joe Herman told WSFA-TV that Yazeed was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in February, but is out on bond. A judge revoked the bond Thursday.