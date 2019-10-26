AUBURN, Ala. — Police are asking for help to find a missing 19-year-old woman from Auburn, Alabama.

According to the Auburn Police Department, Aniah Haley Blanchard was reported missing on October 24. She last talked to a friend just before midnight Wednesday.

An investigation into her disappearance is underway. There's been no evidence uncovered of foul play.

Aniah is described as a light-complexioned black female, 5’-6” , 125 lbs., brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings. She drives a 2017 Honda CR-V, black in color with Alabama tag #49BS356.

Her vehicle was last seen Thursday at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of South College Street and Interstate 85 in Auburn.

Anyone with information regarding Aniah or her vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

Auburn Police

*Vehicle photographed is strictly for visual representation, not actual photograph.

Auburn police

