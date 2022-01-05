One hundred large dogs rescued from outdoor wire kennels, electric fencing

The Kentucky Humane Society and BISSELL Pet Foundation helped Spencer County Animal Care & Control rescue the dogs in December.

Animal foundations partnered together to rescue dogs living in outdoor kennels or on chains in Spencer County on Dec. 5.

A spokesperson for KHS said there were 100 Huskies and other large breed dogs on the property.

The dogs will receive medical care from KHS and its partners before being sent to other shelters for adoption.

The owner passed away recently, and the relatives voluntarily surrendered the animals to SCACC. SCACC did not have the capacity to care for that many animals, so they requested help from the Louisville shelter.

President and CEO of KHS Lori Redmon said, “It was an enormous task that was only possible because of the incredible collaboration with our shelter partners and we are grateful for their support.”

According to a KHS Instagram post from Jan. 7, eight huskies and a Belgian Malinois are now at Columbus Humane. The dogs were living in filthy kennels that provided little protection from the elements. Electric wiring lined the bottom of their cages to prevent them from digging under the kennels.

The post said the large dogs were so spaced out they never had any chance to play with each other. The dogs were used to getting shocked so were afraid to leave their kennels.

