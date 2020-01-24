The United States has refused an extradition request from Britain for an American woman involved in a road accident that killed a U.K. teen.

Anne Sacoolas has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving over the crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn. Dunn died in August after his motorbike collided with a car driven by Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton, a military base in central England used by U.S. forces.

Sacoolas returned to the U.S. soon afterwards. The State Department says Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity because her husband worked at the base, and she should not be charged.

The British government calls the U.S. decision “a denial of justice.”

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter