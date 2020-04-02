GUAYANILLA, Puerto Rico — It started weeks ago when the first in a long series of earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico.
And, the tremors haven’t stopped.
Another quake struck Tuesday more than four miles beneath the ocean floor off the island’s southwest coast. The United States Geological Survey initially reported it as a 5.3 magnitude but quickly downgraded it to 5.0.
The most powerful – a 6.4 magnitude earthquake – struck the U.S. territory on Jan. 7.
Puerto Ricans have felt thousands of tremors since then.
In January, an earthquake destroyed one of the island’s most incredible natural wonders. The soaring stone arch known as Punta Ventana – “Window Point” – collapsed into the ocean.
So far, there is no word from the island on any additional damage caused by Tuesday’s earthquake.
RELATED: Earthquake topples natural wonder Punta Ventana in Puerto Rico
RELATED: Puerto Rico declares state of emergency following deadly earthquakes
What other people are reading right now:
- Man rescued from Florida Everglades after 12 days thanks to cellphone data
- 3,700 quarantined on cruise ship in Japan after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
- Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis
- FBI joins search for missing Florida baby after triple murder
- Woman calls 911 with her toes after hands get crushed while changing tire
- Trump faces his accusers in State of the Union speech Tuesday
- Iowa caucus results won't be out until later Tuesday after reporting delay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter