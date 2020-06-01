GUAYANILLA, Puerto Rico — First, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning off the southwest coast of Puerto Rico.

It damaged homes and businesses – and destroyed one of the island’s most incredible natural wonders: The soaring stone arch known as Punta Ventana – “Window Point” – collapsed as the tremors rocked the coastline.

Now, the United States Geological Survey is reporting another strong earthquake, in addition to several aftershocks felt throughout the day.

The 4.4 magnitude quake struck closer to shore than the more powerful quake that hit earlier on Monday. It was recorded off the coast of Indios at a depth of a little more than four miles.

It’s unclear if the quake caused any additional damage.

Editor's note: The picture above was taken after the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Puerto Rico early Monday morning.

