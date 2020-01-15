GUÁNICA, Puerto Rico — When will it stop?
Puerto Rico was hit by another strong earthquake on Wednesday in the same area where a series of powerful tremors have killed people and destroyed property.
The United States Geological Survey says it was a 5.2 magnitude that struck off the island’s southwest coast, about 3 miles beneath the ocean floor.
There is no immediate word of additional damage, but most Puerto Ricans were just starting to piece their lives back together. The island’s electrical authority tweeted on Monday that power had just been restored to 99 percent of customers after the first quake struck last month.
The most powerful – a 6.4 magnitude earthquake – rocked the island on Jan. 7.
RELATED: Puerto Rico woke up Saturday to another earthquake
RELATED: Puerto Rico declares state of emergency following deadly earthquakes
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Rip little one': Southwest Florida Eagle Cam confirms baby bald eagle died
- House to send impeachment articles to Senate Wednesday
- Man shot during Plant City rampage dies, alleged shooter in hospital
- SpaceX to intentionally destroy a rocket to test Crew Dragon abort system
- Lamb cam returns to TECO solar fields in Apollo Beach
- Stunning wedding photos include erupting volcano as backdrop
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter