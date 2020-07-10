x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Nation World

Appeals court: President Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

An appeals court has dealt another blow to the president's efforts to shield his tax returns. The case may wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court again.
Credit: AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. It is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.

RELATED: Joe Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of presidential debate

RELATED: NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

RELATED: Fight over President Trump's tax returns goes to appeals court again