70 new emojis featuring a handful of new hair styles, animals and foods are coming to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac.

Apple unveiled the emoji in July for World Emoji Day, and said that they will be rolled out alongside the iOS 12 update. The emoji are currently available in developer and public beta previews of iOS 12.1 and will be available for everyone in upcoming software updates.

Previews of new Emojis from Apple

Animal lovers will enjoy new additions like the kangaroo, peacock, parrot, and lobster, while foodies can send their friends a mango, lettuce, cupcake or moon cake.

The new designs are based on approved characters in Unicode 11.0, created by the Unicode Consortium, the non-profit group that decides what and when new emojis will be adopted.

Previews of new Emojis from Apple

The announcement came just ahead of the fifth annual World Emoji Day, the brainchild of Jeremy Burge, founder of Emojipedia, an online catalog of emojis.

The psuedo-holiday celebrated each year on July 17 — the date shown on the calendar emoji — is meant to "promote the use emojis and spread the 😋 enjoyment that they bring to all of those 👬👫👭 around us," according to Burge's website.

Burge said he thinks people will be most excited about the new hair style options as there's been an increased demand for more inclusive emojis.

Previews of new Emojis from Apple

"As soon as you include people in any emoji set you’re going to have, rightly so, more people that wanting emojis that look like them," Burge said. "Those are always going to be the more popular, the inclusive ones."

Although he's partial to the upside down smiley face, Burge said he doesn't have a favorite emojii. He also hopes Apple will introduce a sausage emoji to beef up their breakfast options.

While the holiday started small, more and more companies involved in the emoji scene are starting to celebrate, according to Burge, while people often throw parties or bake emoji-themed cakes.

Burge believes part of the reason emojis have become so ubiquitous is simply because of human nature.

"People want to express themselves. We like to be funny and we like to be empathetic," he said. "It’s much more human to have emojis to send [texts] with."

