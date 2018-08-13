Aretha Franklin is "gravely ill," her family told WDIV-TV (Channel 4) on Monday.

Evrod Cassimy said in a tweet: "I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time."

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

This follows an earlier report from Roger Friedman's Showbiz 411:

The Queen of Soul, who turned 76 in March, is surrounded by "family and people close to her" in Detroit.

In March, Franklin canceled two concerts scheduled in New Jersey.

Franklin's most recent performance was on Nov. 2, 2017, for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York and her final public performance was at Philadelphia’s Mann Center in August 2017.

Franklin announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at "some select things."

