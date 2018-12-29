A Jacksonville man has been charged with second degree murder after his 1-year-old daughter passed away after suffering injuries from being scalded with hot water.

Police were called about a "suspicious incident" involving a child on North Simmons Drive.

According to police, 20-year-old Derek Shockley told officers on December 18 that he was giving his daughter a shower when "her skin started to slip off."

The child was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say the injuries were caused by intense heat and she has burns on two-thirds of her body.

Shockley was initially arrested for first degree domestic battery and first degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Then on December 27, the 1-year-old passed away after developing septic shock and organ failure due to her injuries.

He has now been charged with second degree murder.