GENTRY, Ark — A toddler in Arkansas was killed in a house fire after they went back to save the family dog, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Gentry Fire Chief Vester Cripps told the newspaper the fire started Saturday evening. Cripps said the family was outside when the fire started, but 23-month-old Loki Sharp went back inside, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family.

The GoFundMe read: “Loki was a 23-month-old baby who tragically passed away in a house fire. The family lost everything along with their oldest child. We are trying to raise money for funeral expenses for the family, and anything donated would be very much appreciated!”

Loki’s dad made a heartbreaking post on his Facebook following Loki’s death.

“I just wanna stop here and say never take your children for granted. Cherish every waking moment with them!!!! We love u bubba and we know your in a better place!!!!”

