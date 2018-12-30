SEGUIN — Seguin Police have arrested a man they said was headed to a church dressed in tactical-style clothing carrying a loaded firearm and extra ammunition.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Tony Albert, told officers he was fulfilling ‘a prophecy.”

An off-duty officer was first on the scene just before 7 a.m. and picked up Albert in the 2400 block of West Kingsbury Street after a citizen called police about an oddly-dressed male in a surgical face shield carrying a handgun.

Albert was taken to the Guadalupe County Jail where he was booked on marijuana and felon in possession of firearm charges.

Police did not name the church but said they were thankful to the citizen that alerted authorities and continue to stress the importance of ‘See something, say something.’