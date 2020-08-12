x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Nation World

Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base

Army leaders will discuss the independent review that was launched in the wake of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's disappearance and death.

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say Army leaders are expected to fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas.

It's a dramatic purge intended to correct a command culture they believe failed to address systemic leadership failures and a pattern of violence that included murders, sexual assaults and suicides.

RELATED: Army leaders to address Fort Hood review launched in wake of Vanessa Guillen's death in multiple press conferences

Officials familiar with the matter say Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy will take administrative actions that will remove soldiers from their jobs, and likely trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments.

Those could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss investigation results not yet made public.

Related Articles