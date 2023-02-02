Arrest warrant issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon

According to WCPO, an affidavit says Mixon pointed a gun at someone in downtown Cincinnati on Jan. 21.

CINCINNATI — An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

According to WCPO, an affidavit says Mixon pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati on Jan. 21 and said, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can' (sic) get me."

The incident, which happened one day before the Bengals traveled to Buffalo to play the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, happened on Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati. He has been charged with aggravated menacing, which is a misdemeanor.

The Bengals sent a statement to WCPO saying, "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."