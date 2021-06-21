Police said the shooting happened in the area of West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard.

ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada Police Department officer has died after a shooting in Olde Town Monday afternoon, Mayor Marc Williams confirmed.

Police said the shooting took place in Olde Town Arvada, and officers are securing the area of West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard.

The scene on Olde Wadsworth at Ralston Road in Arvada. We have confirmed one officer is down but we do not know their condition. #9News A few witnesses told me they heard gun shots but didn’t see anything pic.twitter.com/sqO97fweK0 — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) June 21, 2021

Police said at 2:11 p.m. that this was an active situation, and the public is advised to avoid Olde Town Arvada.

Arvada Library said it will be closed for the rest of the day.

"It's a very sad, dark day." Williams said. "We got through a pandemic; we'll get through this."



The Arvada Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that Chamber President Kami Welch and her team went into the basement of the chamber during the shooting, and stayed there for more than an hour.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out this afternoon. The Arvada Chamber team is safe and awaiting additional information," Welch said. "Our hearts are with the Arvada Police Department and all who were impacted today."

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

The scene at Ralston and Wadsworth in Olde Town Arvada. One person down the street on Ralston said he heard three shots and then ran to his car. #9News pic.twitter.com/fZMc7KK70w — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) June 21, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

