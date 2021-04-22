As a neighborhood continues to mourn, a memorial for Ma'Khia Bryant continues to grow

The death of Ma’Khia Bryant is still painful to many around the country, especially to those who live in the neighborhood she was killed.

The death of Ma’Khia Bryant is still painful to many around the country, especially to those who live in the neighborhood she was killed.

Qniqua Newby who lives in the neighborhood said she has a somber, painful feeling.

“I literally want to cry just looking at that…I don’t know the girl, but I hurt like it’s my little sister,” said Newby.

Every day she drives past the memorial – to grieve and say goodbye to Ma’Khia.

“That video was crushing. Like…I’m literally sick to my stomach, even just looking at this and knowing it’s for a 16-year-old girl,” she said.

And every time she rides by, it gets a little bigger.

“You got pink, purple, hearts and unicorns. Like somebody who was just getting into those years of her life, trying to figure herself out. I’m crying out for her, with her,” said Newby.

Bryant was killed after Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon shot her.

Police say in Reardon’s body worn camera you see Bryant lunging at another woman with a knife in her hand.

Newby told 10tv she doesn’t know what led up to the moments before Ma’Khia was shot. But- her heart is just hurting- wishing she was still here.

“I think it’s going to be pretty hurt about this one for a while,” she said.