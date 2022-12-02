9-year-old who was shot in the head is improving, family says they still need prayers

Some hopeful news to share, the condition of the 9-year-old girl that was shot in the head during a road rage incident Tuesday night is improving, said family.

HOUSTON — The condition of the 9-year-old girl that was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday night is improving, her family says.

9-year-old Ashanti Grant is still in the hospital in a medically-induced coma.

"This is the first time we saw a change for the better. The swelling on her brain is reduced a great deal," said Elaine Grant Williams, Ashanti's grandmother.

Her grandmother says the prayers are working.

"She is not completely out of the woods yet, but for us, we will take anything we can get," she said.

Ashanti was in the car headed to a grocery store with her family when police say a man in a white GMC Denali shot at their vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.

"It’s just senseless there is no meaning to it," said Elaine Grant Williams.

A senseless act that is not only hard for adults to cope with, but also her friends.

"I was devastated I was just super shocked about what happened," said one of her classmates, 10-year-old Mikensie Wilson. "Praying for her and we know she will get through it."

Friends and family hope that Ashanti will get out of the hospital and once again be the helpful, energetic little girl everyone loves so much.

"She will recover," said Elaine Grant Williams.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for this shooting.