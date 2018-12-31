A Shanghai-based photography and cloud data processing company has taken an extremely high-resolution photo from the top of the Oriental Pearl Tower.

Jingkun Technology, or BigPixel, said the photo’s resolution is 195 gigapixels, which makes it Asia's largest.

The 360-degree photo shows Shanghai on a sunny day. It allows a viewer to zoom in on people’s faces to see their expressions.

Most times, digital camera resolutions are measured by megapixels. A mexapixel equals 1 million pixels. A gigapixel would be 1 billion pixels.

The company said the picture is its first gigapixel panorama, and it plans to create more in the future.

Click or tap here to explore the massive photo!

